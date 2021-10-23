Supercapacitor Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2025

Supercapacitor is an electronic device which has much higher capacitance compared to other normal capacitors. Supercapacitors are also known with the name of double-layer capacitor or ultracapacitor.

The global supercapacitor market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2015 and is envisioned to reach at USD 5.0 Billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Geographically, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

Market Size and Forecast

With 39.0% share in 2015, North America holds the top rank in global supercapacitors market. The market in the region is driven by increasing spending on research and development on alternate energy sources and also owing to increasing inclination of major electronics manufacturers towards supercapacitors.

Europe supercapacitor market is likely to propagate from rapid expansion in the automobile industry is some of the major countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K. and France. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in supercapacitor market at a CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. The market in the region is believed to thrive owing to huge investments on development of innovative technologies and positive GDP growth in countries such as India and China

