Supercapacitor Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2025
The global supercapacitor market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2015 and is envisioned to reach at USD 5.0 Billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Geographically, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.
Market Size and Forecast
With 39.0% share in 2015, North America holds the top rank in global supercapacitors market. The market in the region is driven by increasing spending on research and development on alternate energy sources and also owing to increasing inclination of major electronics manufacturers towards supercapacitors.
Europe supercapacitor market is likely to propagate from rapid expansion in the automobile industry is some of the major countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K. and France. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in supercapacitor market at a CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. The market in the region is believed to thrive owing to huge investments on development of innovative technologies and positive GDP growth in countries such as India and China
By Materials
The global supercapacitors market is segmented based on material into electrolyte, electrodes and separators.
By Applications
On the basis of applications, the global supercapacitor market is divided as industrial, energy, consumer electronics and other applications.
By Types
Based on types, the global supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of electric double layer capacitors, hybrid capacitors and pseudocapacitors.
By Product
The global supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of product into supercapacitor modules, board mounted supercapacitors and supercapacitor cells.
The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
Growth Drivers and challenges
Escalating demand of green fuel and alternative energy sources coupled with rising adoption of supercapacitors in consumer electronics and automotive industry is believed to bolster the growth of global supercapacitor market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.
In addition to that, continuous innovation in technology and rising cost of fossil fuels is also expected to augment the expansion of global supercapacitor market in future.
However, fierce competition from existing battery market along with lack of awareness about the advantages of supercapacitors is anticipated to hamper the growth of global supercapacitor market in future.
Key Players
Global supercapacitors market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as
AVX Corp.
CAP-XX
Elna Co. Ltd
Graphene Laboratories INC
Axion Power International, Inc.
Elton
Maxwell Technologies INC,
Panasonic Co. Ltd.
Skeleton Technologies
Others
