Wearable Device Security Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The wearable technology is comparatively a new technology and has started witnessing the growth since the last 2–3 years. The wearable electronic devices such as wristbands, eyewears, earwears and footwears provide hands-free operations, real-time data monitoring and network communication. At present, the wearable devices are being used in different industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, defence and retail.

The “Worldwide Wearable Device Security” market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Since wearable technology is being adopted by almost all the industries, the security concerns for this market are high. One of the key concerns of the wearable technology market is the data privacy. Thus, to resolve this problem, a lot of security software providers are entering the market to provide secure solutions to the industry. At present, North America is one of the key wearable device security markets. Some of the players covered in the report are Fitbit, Apple, Google, Garmin, Nike, Microsoft, HP, CrowdOptic, BotFactory, ODG, Biovotion and Innovega. The report provides a comprehensive review of wearable device security types, services, and industry solutions.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Wearable Device Security” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Technology Roadmap

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing smartphone users

5.3.1.2 Increased dependence on the internet

5.3.1.3 Global drive for the use of wearable devices in industries

5.3.1.4 Global investments from government and IT firms

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns

5.3.2.2 Low-level software adoption

5.3.2.3 Vigilant of regulations and standards

5.3.2.4 High cost

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 IT industries

5.3.3.2 Emerging economy

5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders

6 Devices: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2 Eyewear

6.2.1 Applications

6.2.2 Security Threats

6.2.3 Market Size and Analysis

6.3 Wristwear

6.3.1 Applications

6.3.2 Security Threats

6.3.3 Market Size and Analysis

6.4 Footwear

6.4.1 Applications

6.4.2 Security Threats

6.4.3 Market Size and Analysis

6.5 Smart Clothing

6.5.1 Applications

6.5.2 Security Threats

6.5.3 Market Size and Analysis

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Size and Analysis

7 Security Types: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Network Security

7.2.1 Impact of Security Lapses

7.2.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.3 Cloud Security

7.3.1 Impact of Security Lapse

7.3.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.4 Wireless Security

7.4.1 Impact of security lapse

7.4.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.5 Application Security

7.5.1 Impact of the security lapse

7.5.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Size and Analysis

Continued……

