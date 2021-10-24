Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2017-2024

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Overview

Aircraft cabin refers to the part of aircraft in which passenger travels. In recent years, aircraft cabin lighting system has witnessed various technological developments. Newly developed aircraft cabin lighting system helps in saving the fuel consumption of the aircraft. At the same time, these lights improve the attractiveness of the aircraft.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

Market Size and Forecast

Global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Additionally, aircraft cabin lighting industry is expected to garner USD 2,803 Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, growth of aircraft industry across the globe is envisioned to bolster the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising demand for retrofit lighting is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market.

In the terms of regional platform, North America dominated the overall aircraft cabin lighting market in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing adoption of technological advanced LED lights is anticipated to fuel the demand for aircraft cabin lighting system in the region. More importantly, government involvement in the development and growth of aircraft industry is expected to fuel the growth of aircraft cabin lighting market. U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the North America region. This growth can be attributed to rising number of air passengers coupled with increasing demand for aircrafts. Europe grabbed second position in global aircraft cabin lighting market. Rising demand and adoption of retrofit aircraft cabin lights in the region is expected to intensify the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Unprecedented growth of aircraft industry in the region is expected to drive the demand for aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period. Further, increasing adoption of innovative aircraft cabin lighting systems and rising demand for high quality lighting products is believed to foster the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market. Countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market owing to the growth of the domestic and commercial aircraft segment.

On the basis of fit, global aircraft cabin lighting market has been segmented into line-fit and retro-fit. Retrofit accounted for the largest share in overall aircraft cabin lighting market in 2016. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global aircraft cabin lighting market into the following segments:

By Light Type

Wall, floor and Ceiling Lights

Spot and Reading Lights

Lavatory Lights

Signage Lights

Others

By Fit

Line-fit

Retro-fit

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

Others

By Region

Global aircraft cabin lighting market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increase in number of air travels and positive growth of aircraft industry across the globe is substantially raising the demand for the aircraft cabin lighting market. Moreover, rising disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle of the people such as frequent adoption of air travels is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market. Additionally, rising demand for commercial aircrafts in the developing regions such China, Brazil and others is anticipated to be dynamic factor behind the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market.

Apart from this, technological advancement such as development of innovative LED aircraft cabin lights and organic LED lights is likely to accelerate the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market. In addition, technologically advanced aircraft cabin lights are light weight and consume less power. These factors are anticipated to strengthen the market of the aircraft cabin lighting globally.

However, high cost of advanced cabin lighting systems is believed to dampen the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.,

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

STG Aerospace Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Soderberg Manufacturing Inc.

Aveo Engineering Group

Cobham plc.

Scope and Context

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609