Airport Information System Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2017-2024

Airport Information System Market Overview

Airport information system is referred to a system which is used to manage airport operations. Flight information display system (FIDS), is widely used by numerous airports due to the system helps the passenger to get the information about their fights. It displays information to the public in a format selected by the airport.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075650

Market Size and Forecast

The global airport information system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, airport information system market is anticipated to reach USD 49.8 billion globally by 2024. Further, the market of airport information system is riding on the back of various factors such as growing importance of self-service airports and increasing IT spending on airports.

On the basis of solutions, the global airport information system market is segmented into flight information display system (FIDS), resource management solutions, public address systems, baggage processing, passenger processing, airport operations, airport information, and airport operational database (AODB). Further, the baggage processing segment is expected to dominate the overall segment by the end of 2024. Likely, this growth of baggage processing segment is attributed to increasing demand for proper baggage management.

On the basis of regional platform, the most prominent regional markets include North America and Europe. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by U.S. Further, rising technological advancement in airport information system and increasing research and development in the field of aviation sector are believed to bolster the growth of airport information system market in this region.

Europe region captured the second largest market of airport information system in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western Europe countries such as U.K., Germany and others are the major contributors of airport information system market owing to rising number of air travelers.

Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the fastest growing airport information system market during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and advancement of airport information system. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period owing to developing economies such as China and India. Moreover, government initiatives to improve airport infrastructure is one of the major factor which is propelling the growth of airport information system market in the region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global airport information system market in the following segments:

By Operation

Airside

Terminal side

By Solutions

Flight Information Display System (FIDS)

Resource Management Solutions

Public Address Systems

Baggage Processing

Passenger Processing

Airport Operations

Airport Information

Airport Operational Database (AODB)

By Airport Category

Commercial

Cargo

Reliever Service Airports

By Region

Global airport information system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors such as rising number of air travelers, rising demand for automated and self-service processes and expansion of aviation industry are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of airport information system across the globe. Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphone-enabled solutions is also bolstering the growth of airport information system market by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations is envisioned to boost the growth of airport information system market. In addition to this, technologically advancement in airport display system to manage the passengers properly and rising IT investment on airports are predicted to supplement the growth of airport information system market.

However, lack of integration of airport information systems in underdeveloped nations is envisioned to hinder the growth of airport information system market across the globe. Moreover, high cost associated with the implementation of airport information system is expected to hamper the growth of airport information system market over the forecast period.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075650

Key players

The major key players for airport information system are as follows

Amadeus IT Group SA

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

SITA

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmbH

INFORM GmbH

Intersystems Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RESA, S.A.S.

VELATIA, S.L.

The Ultra Electronics Group

Scope and Context

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609