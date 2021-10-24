Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players– Research Forecasts to 2025

Latest market study on ‘Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Components, and End-user Industry’, the AR and VR market is estimated to reach US$ 130.01 Bn by 2025 from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. The global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2%

In the past decade the applications of AR and VR were limited to gaming and entertainment, however there has been a paradigm shift towards more specific applications such as education, automotive, retail, healthcare, real estate etc. this has yield out to new scope for companies to invest in. In recent year’s technology giants such as Microsoft, Samsung, Oculus, Facebook and others have been introducing applications which combines both AR and VR resulting into a mixed reality. Mixed reality is referred as a hybrid reality which combines both virtual and real world objects enhancing the user experience in various application mentioned above. Continued developments of mixed reality will boost the usage of AR and VR technology resulting in high adoption rate.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

Artoolworks, Inc.

Augmented Pixels Co.

EON Reality, Inc.

Innovega, Inc.

Kishino Limited

Laster Technologies

Layar B. V.

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara, Inc.

The virtual reality segment leads the global augmented reality and virtual reality market currently and is expected to lose its market share to the augmented reality segment. The market share of virtual reality accounted for 82.1% of the total market revenue share in 2015. However VR is expected to lose its market share to AR through the forecast period due to high cost of hardware involved with VR technology. The global AR and VR market has been segmented on the basis of components into semiconductor sensors and semiconductor components. The market is further segmented on the basis of technology by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Geographically, the global AR and VR market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Due to the presence of technology giants in U.S. such as Google, Inc., Microsoft, Facebook, etc. and sophisticated internet infrastructure, North America is observed to hold the major share of AR and VR market in 2015 followed by Europe. APAC is estimated to grow at a higher rate of 47.7% during the forecasted period to lead the market by 2025. In 2015, Europe region market was led by U.K. led the augmented reality and virtual reality market and is estimated to lose its share to Germany during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. Increasing application of AR and VR in automotive and manufacturing sectors will boost the growth in Germany.

