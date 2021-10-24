Automotive Bumpers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Composite Plastic, Metal, Aluminium, Fiberglass Composite); Position (Front End, Rear End); Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

Automotive bumpers are metal bars or beams integrated at the front-most end and rear-most end of the vehicle that is used to absorb the impact in case of a collision. Automotive bumpers enable to minimize the impact on an automobile in case of any accident, thereby causing less damage to the vehicle’s safety system. Automotive bumpers also ensure increased safety for the vehicle driver and other occupants. The automotive bumpers market is anticipated to grow tremendously owing to the rise in production of automobiles globally.

The “Automotive Bumpers Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive bumpers market with detailed market segmentation by material, position, vehicle, and geography. The automotive bumpers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Development of airbag bumper system and emphasis on regulatory standard norms for safety are the significant drivers pertaining to the automotive bumpers market. Moreover, the shift towards lightweight bumpers will improve the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. Technological advancement in the development of smart automotive bumpers will provide opportunities to the players operating in the automotive bumpers market.

The automotive bumpers market is segmented on the basis of material, position, vehicle, and geography. Based on material, the automotive bumpers market is segmented as composite plastic, metal, aluminium, fiberglass composite, and others. On the basis of position, automotive bumpers market is segmented into front end and rear end. On the basis of vehicle, automotive bumpers market is segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and medium and heavy commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the automotive bumpers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive bumpers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive bumpers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive bumpers market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive bumpers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive bumpers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive bumpers market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive bumpers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive bumpers market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Benteler Automotive

Faurecia SA

Futaba Industrial Co.

Hyundai Mobis Co.

Magna International

Plastic Omnium SA

SMP Deutschland Gmbh

Tong Yang Group

Toray Industries

Toyoda Gosei Co.

