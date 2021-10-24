Automotive Power Folding Mirror Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.16% and Forecast to 2022

A power folding mirror is a type of outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) equipped with electrical means for horizontal and vertical adjustment from inside the vehicle. This feature helps to fit the vehicle in tight parking spaces or as a safety feature while driving through an automatic car wash. The power folding mirrors can be operated via the mirror button on the driver’s door. An automatic mode can also be selected to fold the mirrors automatically when parked. These mirrors are equipped with electrical means for vertical and horizontal adjustment from inside the vehicle. The glass of a power folding mirror can also be electrically heated to keep it away from fogging.

The analysts forecast the global automotive power folding mirror systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive power folding mirror systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Power Folding Mirror Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ficosa International

• Gentex

• Magna International

• MURAKAMI

• Samvardhana Motherson

Other prominent vendors

• FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING

• Milenco

• Mirror Controls international

• Sakae Riken Kogyo

Market driver

• Increased focus on enhanced safety features

Market challenge

• Cameras could be potential replacement for side-view mirrors

Market trend

• Increase in popularity of smart rear-view mirrors with power folding feature

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

