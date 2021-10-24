Biometrics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023
Biometrics includes individual authentication by evaluation of unique biological traits. This authentication is possible through hand geometry, voice recognition, fingerprint identification, signature verification, among other ways. Biometrics is considered to have a better authentication reliability as compared to numeric codes and physical devices. Numerous technologies are developed to deal with individual identification with advancements in hardware, readers, sensors, pattern recognition, and image & signal processing technologies.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Biometrics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biometrics market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biometrics.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Fujitsu
Ot-Morpho
Aware
Leidos
M2sys
Iritech
Smilepass
Certibio
Hypr
Bioid
Accenture
Fulcrum Biometrics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Face identification
Signature identification
Voice identification
Fingerprint identification
Eye recognition
Palm recognition
Iris recognition
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government
Healthcare
Military & defense
Banking & finance
Travel & immigration
Consumer electronics
Security
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Biometrics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biometrics
1.2 Classification of Biometrics by Types
1.2.1 Global Biometrics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Biometrics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Face identification
1.2.4 Signature identification
1.2.5 Voice identification
1.2.6 Fingerprint identification
1.2.7 Eye recognition
1.2.8 Palm recognition
1.2.9 Iris recognition
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Global Biometrics Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometrics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Military & defense
1.3.5 Banking & finance
1.3.6 Travel & immigration
1.3.7 Consumer electronics
1.3.8 Security
1.4 Global Biometrics Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Biometrics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biometrics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biometrics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biometrics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biometrics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biometrics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Biometrics (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Fujitsu
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Fujitsu Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Ot-Morpho
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Ot-Morpho Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Aware
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Aware Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Leidos
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Leidos Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 M2sys
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 M2sys Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Iritech
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Iritech Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Smilepass
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Biometrics Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Smilepass Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
