Body-Worn Cameras Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Digital Ally, VIEVU, Reveal, Safety Innovations

Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Body-Worn Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Body worn cameras are primarily used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies. It helps in capturing evidence and recording the real time data. The major driving factor for the growth of body worn camera market is increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

Another major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.

The worldwide market for Body-Worn Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.2% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 260 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)