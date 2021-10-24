Data Analytics in Oil & Gas Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Component, Leading Players SAS Institute, Rolta India, Cray, Western Digital, SAP, Tableau Software

The oil & gas industry while initiating the process of exploration, development and production of oil & natural gas produces huge amount of data. This volume of data grows every day, and coming couple of years the data is anticipated to become double of its current volume. The amount and frequency at which the data is growing in the oil & gas industry the industry players are projected to dramatically employ advanced data analytics tool in order to streamline their decision making capabilities.

The report also includes the profiles of key data analytics in oil & gas companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– SAS Institute

– Rolta India Limited

– Cray Inc.

– Western Digital

– SAP AG

– Tableau Software

– Teradata

– IBM Corp

– OAG Analytics

– TIBCO Software Inc.

Data volume in the oil industry has snowballed with a robust speed and handling a large amount of data efficiently becomes very important. Oil companies have always been generating extreme volumes of data at a very high rate on a daily basis. Traditionally, large volumes of data can be very expensive for both oil and gas producers. Such huge costs can significantly impact the financial performance of the company.

The “Global Data Analytics in Oil & Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data analytics in oil & gas industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data analytics in oil & gas market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global data analytics in oil & gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data analytics in oil & gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global data analytics in oil & gas market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as upstream, midstream and downstream.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET LANDSCAPE DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DATA ANALYTICS IN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data analytics in oil & gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The data analytics in oil & gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data analytics in oil & gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data analytics in oil & gas market in these regions.

