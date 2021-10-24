Diagnostic Imaging Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth Segmentation, Major Key players and Forecast to 2024

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook: Diagnostic Imaging Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Diagnostic Imaging market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Diagnostic Imaging to analyse the Diagnostic Imaging market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Ag, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Varian Medical Systems

The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about preventive care in the region.

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Diagnostic Imaging market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Diagnostic Imaging market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Diagnostic Imaging Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Technological Advancement

6.1.3 Growing Awareness Regarding Preventive Care

6.1.4 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Dearth of Radiologists

6.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Devices

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 X-ray Radiology

7.1.2 Ultrasound

7.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

7.1.4 Mammograph

7.1.5 Computed Tomography

7.1.6 Nuclear Medicine

7.1.6.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

7.1.6.2 Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Cardiology

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.3 Neurology

7.2.4 Orthopedic

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.1.4 Rest of North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC Countries

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Carestream Health

9.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.3 GE Healthcare

9.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

9.5 Hologic, Inc.

9.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.7 Shimadzu Corporation

9.8 Siemens AG

9.9 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

9.10 Varian Medical Systems

9.11 List not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

