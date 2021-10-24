DIY Home Improvement in Europe Market to Grow at CAGR of 1.71% and Forecast to 2023

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners/consumers to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. These projects or tasks only involve end-consumers (householders or home users), without involvement from any third party. The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

The analysts forecast the DIY home improvement market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the DIY home improvement market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of the DIY home improvement products to the householders or home users (as end-users or consumers).

The report, DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

– ADEO

– BAUHAUS

– HORNBACH Baumarkt

– Kingfisher

– Travis Perkins

Other prominent vendors

– Bauvista

– EUROBAUSTOFF

– Intergamma

– K-GROUP

– Les Mousquetaires

– The Sherwin-Williams Company

– Toolstation

– WESFARMERS

Market driver

– Low cost of operation

Market challenge

– Increase in aging population and low DIY expertise of consumers

Market trend

– Customization in DIY home improvement products

Key questions answered in this report

– What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

– What are the key market trends?

– What is driving this market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in this market space?

