Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market 2019 | Worldwide expected to Witness Significant Growth in 2025- Schlumberger, Paradigm, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Interactive Network Technologies, Landmark Solution, ETL Solutions

Exploration & production software refers to set of software solutions designed for overall oil & gas industry. This software permits the user to understand and interpret seismic data, carry out well interaction, build reservoir models that are suitable for simulation. It also visualizes and provides simulation output, generate maps, evaluate volumes, and design advance strategies to expand reservoir exploitation.

Diminishing oil & gas resources is a major factor that is driving the overall growth of the E&P software market. The need for finding new resources for extracting oil & gas products has emerged owing to the rapidly exhausting resources. Technological advancements in E&P and use of E&P software in a great extent are anticipated to increase the demand of the E&P software market. However, lack of technical skill and high investment cost are likely to hinder the growth of E&P software industry.

Key Vendors- Schlumberger, Paradigm, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Interactive Network Technologies, Landmark Solution, ETL Solutions, Computer Modelling Group Ltd., P2 Energy Solutions, Pason Systems Corp and EKA Software Solutions among others.

The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

As leading companies in Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

