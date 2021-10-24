Face Color Cosmetics Market 2028: Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Cosmetics are generally a mixture of complex chemicals, but the trend is now moving towards more natural and herbal make-up products that suit majority of consumers.

Face color cosmetics are used for enhancing the look of face by smoothening the skin texture and modulating the color of skin. It can be used by both men and women, however the key consumers of face color cosmetics products are women aged between 15 to 54 years.

The global face color cosmetics market is expected to grow substantially with a considerable single digit CAGR from 2015 to 2021. There is a significant increase in the usage of face color cosmetics products by all age-group and segments. Earlier it was believed to be used by influential people and premium segment; however it has become largely main stream in today’s world with mass production and affordable prices.

The key drivers of this market include women in workforce, growing fashion and film industry growth in retail segment and changing lifestyle worldwide. Good looks are associated with confidence and popularity and thus these factors serve as underlying motives of higher usage of make-up by women. Some of the restraining factors could be the stringent government regulations on the ingredients being used in the products and the labeling of products.

The face color cosmetic market can be segmented into four major types as blusher, foundation, face powder and concealers. A detailed description of different product lines and its demand under the above four categories has been given in this report. The market can also be segmented on the basis of geographies as Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (MENA and Latin America) and North America.

Some of the key companies in the face color cosmetics market globally are L’Oreal’s, MAC cosmetics, CoverGirl, Flori Roberts, Shiseido Company Limited., Sephora and Revlon.

