Fluorinated Lubricants Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2025

Global Fluorinated Lubricants Market: Introduction

Over the years, the technological advancements in machine science have effectively enhanced the speed, power, and efficiency of the machines. Also, the power to weight ratio of machines has significantly increased. Machines are now capable of delivering more power while running continuously for several hours. Lubricants play a vital role in the overall machine performance; they reduce friction along with protecting machine components from corrosion. Selection of proper lubricant is one of the critical tasks associated with machine design technology. The lubricant is selected such that it should fulfill the purpose without affecting the performance of the machines. Various lubricants are available in the market considering the application, grade, and sources of production. The petroleum based lubricants are broadly used in a variety of applications but fail to survive under extensive load conditions and high temperature applications. Also, they are reactive to certain polymers and metals. Moreover, most of the petroleum based lubricants are flammable and get easily oxidized.

Fluorinated lubricants are special grade synthetic lubricants, which possess superior properties as compared to petroleum based lubricants. Most of the petroleum based lubricants fail to perform under –18 °C and above 100 °C; the fluorinated lubricants can effectively perform between –90°C and 300 °C. Apart from extensive temperature endurance, significant endurance under high load conditions, hydrophobic nature, chemical inertness, oxidation resistant, etc. are some other important properties of fluorinated lubricants.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13033

The fluorinated lubricants are fluorocarbon ether polymers of polyhexafluoropropylene oxide. Fluorinated lubricants are also known as perfluoropolyether (PFPE), perfluoropolyalkylether (PFPAE), and perfluoroalkylether (PFAE). Owing to the inherent inertness, the PFPE is an outstanding lubricant to be used in reactive and aggressive environments that require direct contact between lubricant and reactive chemicals such as hydrazine, nitric acid or liquid and gaseous chlorine. Fluorinated lubricants are available as both oil and grease. Owing to the highly suitable properties for high temperature and high speed applications, the fluorinated lubricants are broadly used in aerospace engines, military vehicles, marine transports, and high speed cars. Also, the fluorinated lubricants are preferred where clean room or vacuum environment conditions are required such as chemical plants, food processing units, and nuclear applications.

Global Fluorinated Lubricants Market: Dynamics

With advancements in technology and strive to increase the productivity of machines, the fluorinated lubricants market is expected to gain healthy demands in the upcoming years. Also, continuous research and development in tribology (the study of friction, wear, lubrication, and the design of bearings) and onerous maintenance cost, frequent re-lubrication, break down losses, and machine downtime are expected to drag more attention toward fluorinated lubricants, resulting in the growth of global fluorinated lubricants market. Moreover, the fluorinated lubricants are non-flammable, which is one of the most desirable properties of lubricants in case of long run machines that is estimated to fuel up the growth of fluorinated lubricants market.

On the other side, fluorinated lubricants are bit costly when compared to petroleum based oils and other synthetic oils, which may act as a restraint for global fluorinated lubricants market growth. Although fluorinated lubricants are considered to be non-toxic under normal operating conditions, at high temperatures, the fluorinated lubricants release fluorine gas, which may cause serious health issues.

Global Fluorinated Lubricants Market: Segmentation

The global fluorinated lubricants market can be segmented on the basis of lubricant type and end use industry. On the basis of lubricant type, the global fluorinated lubricants market is segmented into oil and grease. Whereas, on the basis of end use industry, the global fluorinated lubricants market is segmented into manufacturing industry, automotive industry, oil & gas processing, food and beverages industry, chemical industry, and others.

Global Fluorinated Lubricants Market: Market Participants

Several companies in global market are offering industry specific and application specific fluorinated lubricants with different compositions. Examples of some of the participants in the global fluorinated lubricants market are Solvay S.A., The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd. IKV Group, DuPont, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG., Sumico Lubricant Co., Ltd., Metalubgroup, etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13033