Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Automotive Wrap Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Wrap Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Automotive Wrap Films market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Automotive Wrap Films market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, global market of automotive wrap films developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16%. In 2017, global revenue of automotive wrap films is nearly 2.3 billion USD; the actual production is about 380 M Sqm.
The major players in global Automotive Wrap Films market include
3M
Avery Dennison
Orafol Group
Ritrama
Vvivid Vinyl
Arlon Graphics
Hexis
KPMF
Guangzhou Carbins
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Wrap Films in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
RoW
On the basis of product, the Automotive Wrap Films market is primarily split into
Cast Film
Calendered Film
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Light Duty Vehicle
Medium Duty Vehicle
Heavy Duty Vehicle
