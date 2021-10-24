Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017 to 2025

The global E-Clinical Solutions market was valued at USD 3.77billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.77billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.37% from 2017 to 2025.

The market is expected to grow due to high usage of E-Health solutions by leading players and implementation of analytic software in healthcare industry.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Operational Costs

1.2 Growing Adoption of Novel Software Solutions

1.3 Rising Government Funding

1.4 Increasing geriatric population

1.5 Growing Adoption of Eclinical Solutions for Improved Data Standardization

1.6 Increasing R&D Expenditure

1.7 Growing Customer Base

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Implementation Costs

2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

2.3 Lack of awareness amongst potential users

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.2 Contract Research Organizations

1.3 Consulting Service Companies

1.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

1.5 Hospitals

1.6 Academic Research Institutes

2. By Clinical Trial Phase:

2.1 Phase I Clinical Trials

2.2 Phase II Clinical Trials

2.3 Phase III Clinical Trials

2.4 Phase IV Clinical Trials

3. By Delivery Mode:

3.1 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

3.2 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

3.3 Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

4. By Product:

4.1 Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

4.2 Clinical Trial Management Systems

4.3 Clinical Analytics Platforms

4.4 Randomization and Trial Supply Management

4.5 Clinical Data Integration Platforms

4.6 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

4.7 Safety Solutions

4.8 Electronic Trial Master File Systems

4.9 Regulatory Information Management Solutions

4.10 Other Eclinical Solutions

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

3. Parexel International Corporation

4. Bioclinica, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Cinven)

5. Datatrak International, Inc.

6. CRF Health

7. ERT Clinical

8. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

9. Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

10. Maxisit Inc.

11. Bio-Optronics, Inc.

12. Eclinical Solutions, LLC.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the E-Clinical Solutionsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

