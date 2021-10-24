Global Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Description

An anticaking agent is an additive that is used in fertilizer & feed industry to avoid formation of lumps. It is also used to improve the packaging and transportation. They provide a better solution for moisture adsorption, nitrogen loss, and caking in granulated. They are soluble in alcohol, water and other organic solvents.

End-user/Technology

Fertilizer is the major application segment of the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market. It is primarily used in nitrogen, potassium, ammonium, and phosphorous based fertilizers in order to prevent them from absorbing moisture from the atmosphere and forming a cake. In poultry and cattle, anticaking agent is used in feed to stop caking and agglomeration, and increase the flow properties of feed ingredients.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063977

Market Dynamics

The market is likely to witness significant growth in forecasted period owing to the increased demand in feed & fertilizer manufacturing industry. Demand for fertilizers depend on crops and is likely to witness an increase as crop yield is increasing to cater to increased population. Ease of transportation and usage in packaging and consumption are also expected to boost the demand. Also, rapid growth in the livestock industry is one of the major factors driving the demand for anti-caking agent. However, potential health hazard is projected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, implementation of stringent governmental regulations, especially in developed countries, is likely to adversely affect the overall market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on type and based on animal. Based on type market is segmented into calcium compounds, sodium compounds, potassium compounds and silicon compounds. Based on animal, it is segmented into poultry, ruminant, swine and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America leads the market with largest share, which is closely followed by Europe. Due to increase in feed markets and evolution of livestock industry in Asia-Pacific region is likely to drive the market in that region. As Asia has the largest population in the world and share of meat eaters is high in Asia, the livestock industry is developing, which is enabling the anti-caking agents market to grow.

Opportunities

Major driving factor is demand for livestock. As livestock industry is growing at a high rate, requirement for animal feed in increasing which in turn helps feed additives market to grow. Major concern is regarding the health impact anti-caking agents have when they are consumed by us. Instead, farmers are moving towards natural agents. Even then, there is a barricade to natural agents’ market too because of the high cost of natural agents.

Key Players

The major companies in the anti-caking agents market include BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Huber Engineered Material, and Kao Corp.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063977

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage