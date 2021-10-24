Global Weather Forecasting System Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

The ‘Weather Forecasting System Market.Asp Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Weather forecasting is a typical combination of science and technology to foresee the atmospheric and environmental condition of a particular region. Weather forecasting is about collecting quantitative data of atmosphere of a particular location and processing this data through various scientific techniques to predict the atmospheric change. There are several weather forecasting systems available in the market comprised of various components including sensors, communication devices, computing systems, and software. These systems are typically used for collecting, processing, and interpreting the atmospheric data and transmitting this information to various channel across the globe.

Weather warnings play a significant role to protect life and property. From the end user’s perspective, agriculture and defense sectors hold maximum potential for weather forecasting system market.

Equipment and Component Used in Weather Forecasting

Barometer

Hygrometer

Data Loggers

Sensors

Increasing safety and security concerns from any undesired climatic change is fueling the growth of weather forecasting systems market. A reliable prediction of weather in stipulated time can lead to significant cost savings or even enhance the fight against pollution, natural disasters, and ecological catastrophes. Additionally, weather forecasting system has witnessed traction in the market due to rising demand in military applications such as continuous weather updates and air traffic control. Continuous technological advancements in the computing systems are expected to enhance the capabilities of weather forecasting systems which would enable it to predict and display accurate weather in the near future.

This is the biggest challenge for this industry is the complexity of the systems. Weather forecasting systems are complex in nature and requires trained professional to operate the weather forecasting systems.

Segmentation of weather forecasting system market on the basis of forecast types:

Normal Range Forecast:

In the short range weather forecast, forecast projection can range from few hours to 3 days for a particular region and areas covering a few million square kilometers. Current forecasting techniques comprise dynamic prediction models based on an application of compressible mechanics to the atmosphere. The normal range forecasting provides information necessary for weather prediction used for applications such as aviation and ship routing.

Medium Range Forecast:

Medium range forecasting systems are used to predict weather and forecast it for 7 to 10 days. It works on global atmospheric models and follows the synoptic scale weather system phenomena. This forecasting method is essential for various weather sensitive activities such as farming operations, predicting flood, and water resource management.

Long or Extended Range Forecast:

The range of long or extended forecast is between 10 to 30 days. When predicting the climate, long-range forecast systems are generally on a seasonal timescale or longer. The success of this forecasting method is pretty much dependent on the finite knowledge and insights of ocean and atmosphere.

In North America, the continuous improvements in weather satellites and weather stations are contributing immensely to the weather forecasting system market. In the U.S. itself, 12 commercial weather stations and 18 weather satellites have been deployed by the U.S. government.

The weather forecasting system market in Asia-Pacific region is witnessing modest growth rate due to rapid industrialization and growth of transportation industry in the countries such as China and India. Factors such as increasing the growth of air and sea transport and dependency on rainfall for water for better economic conditions in developing regions are also contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific weather forecasting market. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offers potential investment opportunities for leading market players due to which, the weather forecasting systems market is expected to have substantial growth in this region during the forecast period.

Airmar Technology Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, All Weather, Inc., Columbia Weather System Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd, and Morcom International, Inc. are key players of global weather forecasting systems market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Weather Forecasting Systems Market Segments

Weather Forecasting Systems Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Weather Forecasting Systems Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Weather Forecasting Systems Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Weather Forecasting Systems Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: