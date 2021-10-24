HVAC Equipment Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 4.96% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future with Global Industry Analysis according to Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The data collected in the “Global Global HVAC Equipment Market – Segmented by Equipment Type, and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. HVAC Equipment Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global HVAC Equipment Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global HVAC Equipment Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the HVAC Equipment Market operations is also included in this report. The HVAC Equipment Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation by Major Players:

United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries. Ltd., Haier Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Electrolux Ab, Lg Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Danfoss A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Carrier Corporation

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103002

Overview of HVAC Equipment Market Report:

The global HVAC equipment market was valued at USD 94.68 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 126.58 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.96%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. Major drivers of the global HVAC equipment market include, increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several major economies. Growing requirement from the commercial segment and high demand for HVAC products in the Asia-Pacific region are the other key drivers of the market. However, high-energy consumption of HVAC equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of this market. During the forecast period, vendors of HVAC equipment are expected to have revenue generation opportunities in areas related to the advancement of energy efficient systems, increasing trend of smart homes, and implementation of green technologies. One of the key concerns that global manufactures have is focusing on energy efficiency.

Rise in Residential and Non Residential Users is driving Market Growth

Rising population has opened up new avenues for the global HVAC equipment market. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in residential properties, with China and India in the driver’s seat. The largest producer of HVAC equipment is China. It is highly influenced by increasing construction expenditure and rising industrialization. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new HVAC equipment in the residential segment across the world. This can make the overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications. Growing number of housing units are opening up new arenas for HVAC equipment installations. The residential segment is poised to grow at a faster rate and air conditioner manufacturers were able to increase their top line in Asia-Pacific, because of increase in atmospheric temperature in the region. Inverter ACs are expected to be adopted more in India, as the region is struggling with power shortage; even cities have regular power cuts. All these factors are delivering and creating an impact in the residential market.

Heating Equipment is expected the largest Market Share

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of largest contributor to global HVAC equipment market. Heating equipment provides required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner. End-users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirement. Regions like Asia-Pacific and North America are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment is rapidly growing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India are leading the APAC HVAC equipment. The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the globe, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.

North America to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

North America holds the major share in the HVAC Equipment Market. Demand for HVAC equipment in the US is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancement will result in rapid gains with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There’s a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted due to which high efficiency systems expired in the beginning of 2015. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners with better HVAC systems, being replaced with smaller units. According to the recent reports, HVAC shipments will grow substantially by the end of 2023. Industries are following regulations, which continue to the drive demand.

Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103002

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Rise in residential and nonresidential users act as a driver to the global market scenario.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Application that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players .