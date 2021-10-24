Immunoglobulin market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Immunoglobulin Market by Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and Others), Product Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD), and by Mode of Delivery (Intravenous and Subcutaneous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Immunoglobulin Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global immunoglobulin was valued at $9,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $17,501 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. Immunoglobulins (IGs) or antibodies are glycoproteins produced in the blood plasma in response to the antigens, which are foreign to the host system. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. They are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications. In therapeutics, they are administered intravenously for the treatment of various deficiencies.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin treatments for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the immunoglobulin market. Further, the increase in approval of immunoglobulin drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and government is expected to accelerate the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global immunoglobulin market is characterized based on application, product type, mode of delivery, and region. Applications covered in the study include hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, GBS, and others. Based on product type, the market is classified into immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. By mode of delivery, it is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Immunoglobulin Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the immunoglobulin market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the immunoglobulin market globally.

– Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Immunoglobulin Key Market Segments:

By Application

– Hypogammaglobulinemia

– Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

– Primary Immunodeficiency Disease

– Myasthenia Gravis

– Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

– Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

– Inflammatory Myopathies

– Specific Antibody Deficiency

– Guillain-Barre Syndrome

– Others

By Product

– IgG

– IgA

– IgM

– IgE

– IgD

By Mode of Delivery

– Intravenous

– – – 5% Concentration

– – – 10% Concentration

– – – Others

– Sucutaneous

– – – 16.5% Concentration

– – – 20% Concentration

– – – Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– Austria

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Saudi Arabia

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Argentina

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

– Baxter international Inc.

– CSL Ltd.

– Grifols S.A.

– Octapharma AG

– Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

– LFB group

– Biotest AG

– China Biologics Products, Inc.

– Shire Plc.(Baxalta)

– Bayer AG

