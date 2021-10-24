Industrial Valves Market 2019-2026: Quantitative Analysis of the Current Trends and Future Estimations | AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited and Forbes Marshall

An industrial valve is used to control the flow of fluids (oil, gas, and mixed) in the pipelines of the various industries and is used to safeguard the machinery and process of an industry from explosions. They are used to control the fluid flow by either opening, closing or partially obstructing the passageways of fluids. Industrial valves are either operated manually by levers and other devices or automatically by use of sensors and programming.

The growth of the industrial valves market is mostly due to increase in demand in industrial sector to control the flow of fluids as they deal with fluids in all cases. Hence, the control of fluids to safeguard the plant machinery requires the use of these industrial valves. Moreover, improved safety and reduced operating costs drive the market for exponential growth. However, due to large number of valve manufacturers, there is no fixed price followed for production, which restrains the market growth.

On the basis of material type, the market is divided into cast iron, steel, cryogenic, alloy based, and others. On the basis of valve type, it is classified into ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, glove valves, plug valves, check valves, and diaphragm valves. According to size, it is categorized into upto 1, 1-6, 6-25, 25-50, and 50 and above. The applications covered in the market include oil & energy, water & wastewater, chemical, and food & beverages, building & construction, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Cameron – Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI Plc., Metso, and The Weir Group Plc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial valve market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Industrial Valves Market Key Segmentation:

By Material Type

Cast Iron

Steel

Cryogenic

Alloy Based

Others

By Valve Type

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Glove Valves

Plug Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

By Size

Upto 1

1-6

6-25

25-50

50 and above

By Application

Oil & Energy

Water & Wastewater

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Others

Key Players

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Cameron – Schlumberger Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

