Mobile Payments Market: Current Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2026

The mobile payment market was valued at USD 668.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2410.75 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.85% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Key competitors Mobile Payments Market:

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

Vodafone Group Plc, Gemalto N.V (Thales Group), FIS Global, Google, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, Mastercard Incorporated , Orange S.A., Monitise Plc , Mahindra Comviva, Paypal (Ebay, Inc.) , Eserve Global, Cachet Financial Solutions, Moremagic Solutions, Visa, Inc.

The mobile payment market was valued at USD 668.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2410.75 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.85% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Mobile Payments Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa,

Points covered in the Mobile Payments Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Key Findings

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’S Five Forces

3.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat Of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threa Of Substitute Product

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry Within The Industry

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Exponential Growth of Ecommerce

4.1.2 Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Security and Authentication Issues

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand From Asia Pacific

4.3.2 Personalized Marketing

5. Global Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Proximity Payment

5.1.1.1 Near Field communication (NFC)

5.1.1.2 Smart Cards

5.1.1.3 QR Code

5.1.2 Remote Payments

5.1.2.1 SMS

5.1.2.2 USSD/STK

5.1.2.3 Mobile Wallet

5.1.2.4 WAP

5.1.2.5 Virtual Prepaid Cards

5.1.2.6 Others

5.1.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Banking & Financial Services

5.2.2 IT & Telecommunications

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Life Sciences (Healthcare)

5.2.5 Government Services

5.2.6 Media & Entertainment

5.2.7 Travel and Hospitality

5.2.8 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.9 Others

5.3 By Region

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Vodafone Group Plc

6.2 Gemalto N.V (Thales Group)

6.3 FIS Global

6.4 Google, Inc.

6.5 Bharti Airtel Limited

6.6 Mastercard Incorporated

6.7 Orange S.A.

6.8 Monitise Plc

6.9 Mahindra Comviva

6.10 Paypal (Ebay, Inc.)

6.11 Eserve Global

6.12 Cachet Financial Solutions

6.13 Moremagic Solutions

6.14 Visa, Inc.

*List is Not Exhaustive

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of Global Mobile Payment Market Market

Continued…

