Next Generation Biometrics Market Share 2019: Study by Applications, Type and Regions from 2019 to 2024

Global Next Generation Biometrics Market Outlook: Next Generation Biometrics Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Next Generation Biometrics market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Next Generation Biometrics to analyse the Next Generation Biometrics market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Identify the Key competitors Next Generation Biometrics Market:

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

3M Cogent Inc., Cross Match Technologies, Facebanx, Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics, RCG Holdings Limited, Safran SA, Siemens AG, Suprema Inc., Thales Group, ValidSoft UK Ltd

The global next generation biometrics market was valued at USD 9.61 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 37.65 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.61%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by type of Solution which include face recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm print recognition, signature recognition, and by end-users is limited to government, defense, travel & immigration, home security, banking & finance, consumer electronics, and healthcare. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Know About Next Generation Biometrics Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Next Generation Biometrics market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Points covered in the Next Generation Biometrics Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Key Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Inclination of Growth towards E-Passport Program

4.2.2 Initiatives Taken By the Government

4.2.3 Biometrics in Smartphones

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fear of Privacy Invasion

4.3.2 Initial Cost of the Systems is high

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model – Industry Attractiveness

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Next Generation Biometrics Market Breakdown by Type of Solution

6.1 Face Recognition

6.2 Fingerprint Recognition

6.3 IRIS Recognition

6.4 Palm Print Recognition

6.5 Signature Recognition

6.6 Others

7. Next Generation Biometrics Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

7.1 Government

7.2 Defense

7.3 Travel & Immigration

7.4 Home Security

7.5 Banking & Finance

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.7 Healthcare

7.8 Others

8. Next Generation Biometrics Market Breakdown by geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 South Korea

8.3.4 India

8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 South Africa

8.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9. Next Generation Biometrics Market – Company Profiles

9.1 3M Cogent Inc.

9.2 Cross Match Technologies

9.3 Facebanx

9.4 Fingerprint Cards AB

9.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

9.6 Fulcrum Biometrics

9.7 RCG Holdings Limited

9.8 Safran SA

9.9 Siemens AG

9.10 Suprema Inc.

9.11 Thales Group

9.12 ValidSoft UK Ltd

10. Investment Analysis

10.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Investor Outlook

11. Future Outlook of Next Generation Biometrics Market

Continued…

