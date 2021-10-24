Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report provides major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, drivers and insights on opportunities and strategic developments in the industry. The purpose of this report is to analyze the global market opportunities and risks. The report further presents a valuable assessment of historical and current market conditions. Due to the increased demand in the market, the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market wants to grow at a healthy rate for the forecast period owing to the increase in demand of market. This research report segments the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry according to Type, Application and regions. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market is projected to growth at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Top Manufacturers Are:

MISTRAS Group

SGS Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Bureau Veritas S.A.

GE Measurement and Control

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Applus Services

S.A.

Acuren Inspection

Inc.

TEAM Inc

YXLON International GmbH ( COMET Group)

TÜV Rheinland AG

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market:

January 2018 – SGS Group Acquired Laboratoire De Contrôle Et D’analyse, a prominent chemical and microbiological testing and consultancy, based in Belgium. The acquisition will enable SGS to expand their Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) testing portfolio in Belgium, with a prime focus on QC lab services

December 2017 – Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of Ingeniería, Control y Administración, S.A. de C.V. (INCA), a leader in technical supervision of building and infrastructure projects in Mexico. This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas as a top player for building and infrastructure related services in Mexico, a market that is driven by sustained investment both in the private and public sectors, especially in transportation, power, and utilities. It will also enable the company to diversify its local portfolio of services and build synergies with its activities in the energy sector

August 2017 – TÜV Rheinland has announced the partnership with Global Innovations Green Algorithms (GIGA), the international standards organization. The company’s global Certipedia certificate database, combined with GIGA’s extensive, collaborative material data hub would transform the ease and speed with which designers can come up with a superior, sustainable building design that is expected to continue to deliver results for years Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing focus on safety and maintenance of aging infrastructure

– Stringent safety regulations

– Upstream Sector Gaining Momentum with Stabilizing Crude Oil Prices



Restraints

– Lack of Skilled Personnel and Training Facilities

– Production Cuts in OPEC Countries

