Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – ABB Asea Brown Boveri, Eaton Corp., General Electric, Havells India, Legrand Pvt Ltd, Littelfuse, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

Non-fused switch disconnectors are disconnect switches or isolate switches designed to de-energize part of the circuit for service and maintenance purposes. Unlike fused switch disconnectors, these switches use rotary or knife-blade disconnect to break the circuit, instead of a fuse. Non-fused switch disconnectors are a safety measure and not a regular part of the circuit and are used to isolate circuit breakers, transmission lines, and transformers for maintenance.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with rising safety concerns. The non-fused switch disconnectors market is, however, negatively influenced by the volatile prices of the raw materials. On the other hand, expansion of transmission and distribution networks in the developing countries showcase symbolic growth opportunities for the major players in the non-fused switch disconnectors market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

2. Eaton Corporation

3. General Electric

4. Havells India Ltd.

5. Legrand Pvt Ltd

6. Littelfuse, Inc.

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A.

The “Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of non-fused switch disconnectors market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, phase, end-use, and geography. The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-fused switch disconnectors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is segmented on the basis of voltage, phase, and end-use. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as low, medium, and high. On the basis of the phase, the market is segmented as single and three. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-fused switch disconnectors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The non-fused switch disconnectors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting non-fused switch disconnectors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the non-fused switch disconnectors market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the non-fused switch disconnectors market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from non-fused switch disconnectors market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for non-fused switch disconnectors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the non-fused switch disconnectors market.

The report also includes the profiles of key non-fused switch disconnectors companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market – By Voltage

1.3.2 Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market – By Phase

1.3.3 Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market – By End-Use

1.3.4 Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. NON-FUSED SWITCH DISCONNECTORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. NON-FUSED SWITCH DISCONNECTORS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

