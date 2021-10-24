Oil and Gas Mobility Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2026 – Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Halliburton, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture

Oil and Gas Mobility Market is accounted for $10.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Coalition of Commercial Interests of Oil and Gas Producers with Maximizing Economic Benefits, reformation Data and Information Flow and Real-Time Operability with Smart Devices are key factors driving the growth of the market. However, rising number of cyber-attacks and lack of knowledge about the benefits of mobility application are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include:

Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Halliburton, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture, Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Marathon Petroleum, Anadarko Petroleum, Valero Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum and Ranosys Technologies.

Oil and Gas Mobility is defined as the convergence of smart phones, and tablets with new developments in cloud software, computing, middleware, IOT, data storage and wireless communications are building rapidly toward an insurgency in mobile computing systems in the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas industry. It focus on ensuing that productivity can continue regardless of the fact that there must be cut backs and reorganisation within companies.

By service, cloud services segment is held significant growth during the forecast period. Incorporating cloud computing and big data will allow oil and gas companies work extremely automated, construct continuing client relationships, raise cooperation and improve speed. That modern solution made oil and gas assets mobile more connected and derived the growth of the cloud services segment.

By Geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing drilling activities with rising oil & gas prices. In this region nonconventional production has also exploded and has increased demand for data management obtained in large numbers at production sites.

Deployment Types Covered:

-Hosted

-On-Site

Applications Covered:

-Asset Management

-Data Management

-Materials Management

-Mobile Analytics

-Risk and Regulatory Compliance

-Workforce Automation

-Inspections and Assessment

-Field Service Automation

-Fuel Management

-Sales Enablement

-Other Applications

Services Covered:

-Professional Services

-Integration Services

-Cloud Services

Channels Covered:

-Direct Sales

-Distributor

Oil & Gas Sectors Covered:

-Upstream

-Downstream

-Midstream

End users Covered:

-Small & Medium Business (SMBs)

-Large Scale Enterprises

