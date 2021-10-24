Oncology Biosimilars Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2027 and Top Key Players – Biocon, Celltrion , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , Amgen , Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer , Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division)

The “Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global oncology biosimilars market with detailed market segmentation by product, cancer type, and distribution channel. The global oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

Biocon, Celltrion , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , Amgen , Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer , Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product, cancer type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, Immunomodulators, and others. On the basis of cancer type, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented in to lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, kidney cancer, stomach cancer, brain cancer, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the oncology biosimilars market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The oncology biosimilars market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oncology biosimilars market based product, cancer type, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall oncology biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America dominated the oncology biosimilars market in 2017, owing to the rapid approval of biosimilars by US FDA. Moreover, various market players in the US and Canada have robust pipeline of biosimilars that are expected to be soon approved suggesting high growth rate of the region in the coming years. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Rising government initiatives for incorporating cost-efficient treatment options for various type of cancer in middle and low income economies of the region are expected to be the driving factors for Asian growth.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Oncology Biosimilars Market Landscape

4. Oncology Biosimilars Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Oncology Biosimilars Market – Global Analysis

6. Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Product

7. Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Cancer Type

8. Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Distribution Channel

9. North America Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

10. Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12. Middle East and Africa (Mea) Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13. South and Central America Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14. Industry Landscape

15. Oncology Biosimilars Market, Key Company Profiles

