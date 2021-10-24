Optical Modulator Market Analysis, Boost Growth, Future Expectations, Market Opportunities by 2024

According to KD Market Insight, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Optical modulators bring efficiency and far lower prices to 100G and 400G data transport markets. HPC, high performance computing, and mega data centers that implement broadband networks in cloud computing environments form the basis of the new industrial revolution. Video, Internet adoption, and tablets drive demand for broadband mega data centers. Markets are influenced by apps, augmented reality. IoT, the move to cloud computing and the adoption of smart phones by 9.5 billion people by 2020.

The global Optical Modulator Market at $2 billion in 2017 is expected to be $22.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical modulator devices use less power, are less expensive, and are smarter and smaller. The adoption of widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the large mega data center and communications interconnect and automobile navigation and infrastructure markets.

The vendors in the optical modulator industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability a being implemented in the mega data centers. Two companies in the optical modulator industry jump out: Lumentum and Lightwave Logic. Lumentum is using optical modulators to implement Lidar for self-driving cars. This is the be all and end all technology to support automated auto navigation, to make the new electric cars operate in a manner that is credible and useful.

Lightwave Logic is positioned to bring PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit) based technologies to market in various roles that include Solar, LED lighting, and Integrated Photonics for fiber communications. High speed polymer based integrated photonics is part of a polymer PIC platform at Lightwave Logic Inc. The molecular level design provides performance, stability and cost-efficiency. They have the potential to replace more expensive, lower-performance materials and devices used in fiber-optic ground, wireless and satellite communication networks.

That being said, virtually every company profiled is very interesting, well positioned in an explosively growing market. 400G optical transceivers market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of networks within the mega data centers and the interconnects between the data centers. Self-driving cars, smart cities, telemedicine, and the Internet are market segments served by optical modulators.

KD Market Insights Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, and Wise Guy Reports. KD Market Insights Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises.

