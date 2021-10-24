Paint and Coating Thickeners Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The growing usage of paint and coating thickeners in construction and building applications is fostering the market growth of paint and coating thickeners. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

The paint and coating thickeners market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application

Few of the prominent companies operating in the paint and coating thickeners market are BASF, Clariant, Ashland, DowDuPont, and Arkema. Some of the major customers are Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating systems, AkzoNobel, and RPM International.

Key Market Insights

The increasing demand from end use industries in developing regions is accelerating the growth of paint and coating thickeners. On the other hand, growing economies and increasing per capita income along with growing demand for packaging is helping the market. The increased innovation and R&D is helping in expansion of paint and coating application areas providing additional growth opportunities to the market.

Increasing demand for paint and coating thickeners from the building and construction, transportation, packaging, and industrial industries is driving the paint and coating thickeners market globally. Asia Pacific is dominating the market of paint and coating thickeners during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Paint and coating thickeners is used in various applications. The growth of the end-use industries is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The companies working in the manufacturing of paint and coating thickeners are actively participating to increase their product ranges along with improvements in supply networks and thus enhancing their positions in the paint and coating thickeners market.

Types:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Others

End-users:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Packaging

Textile

Industrial

Others

Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085434

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609