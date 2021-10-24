Personal Protective General Safety Equipment Market: Impact of Existing and Emerging Market 2017 – 2025

Personal protective & general safety equipment is a protective kit, which is to be worn as a preventive measure to protect oneself from exposure to hazards that cause serious injuries to the body. It may be physical, chemical, electrical, radiological or mechanical or other means at the workplace. Personal protective & general safety equipment includes gloves, shoes, safety glasses, earplugs, muffs, vests, full body suits, hard hats, respirators and coveralls.

Increasingly stricter occupational health and safety regulations and mandatory policies implemented by safety agencies such as OSHA, NIOSH and NFPA are expected to change the market dynamics for the personal protective & general safety equipment in terms of demand rise in the next few years. These agencies have also been playing a key role in monitoring employers with regard to the implementation of workers’ safety policies in various industries, which in turn has been driving the personal protective & general safety equipment market.

As operational costs rise, substantially in case of an accident scenario (due to compensation and arbitrated settlements) and non-conformation to health and safety procedures, it has been observed that employers from various industries have been emphasizing on workers’ safety and established safety guidelines as attempts to reduce workplace accidents and hazards. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the demand for personal protective & general safety equipment market worldwide.

The important areas, which can contribute to the future growth of the personal protective & general safety equipment market are the supply chain dynamics, being up-to-date with market changes such as changing user preferences, the rise of new sales channels, entry of new, innovative products and the impact of technology.

Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the personal protective & general safety equipment market is segmented as follows:

Hand and arm protection

Foot and leg protection

Eye and face protection

Skin protection

Head protection

Ear (hearing) protection

Fall protection

Lung (respiratory) protection

Others

On the basis of application type, the personal protective & general safety equipment market is segmented as follows:

Construction

Manufacturing

Services

Mining

Others

Personal Protective & General Safety Equipment Market Dynamics

The demand for Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is expected to be driven to an extent by the rising occurrence of respiratory and communicable diseases. Also, the demand for personal protective & general safety equipment to protect employees from hazardous gases, toxic vapours, chemical agents, biological contaminants, radiological particles and particulates. This is, in turn, expected to drive the personal protective & general safety equipment market.

However, an important challenge to be overcome by the personal protective & general safety equipment manufacturers in the near future would be related to pricing and a trend of increasing commoditization of personal protective & general safety equipment products. Hence, the key to tackling this issue would be a planned distinction of these products through use of effective marketing strategies along with innovation to develop smart personal protective & general safety equipment products.

An interesting trend being observed with regard to the personal protective & general safety equipment market is the rise in demand for more comfortable personal protective equipment. Besides fancy protective footwear, fashionable protective equipment such as goggles and extra featured fire wear have been exhibiting an upward trend in recent times, propelling the demand for personal protective & general safety equipment.

It is expected that rising demand from industries such as oil & gas, chemicals and manufacturing in Canada would drive the demand for personal protective & general safety equipment as a result of increasing workforce in these industries in Canada. Also, industry-wise specifications could be an important criteria for the design of personal protective & general safety equipment.

The North American region has been facing strict regulatory norms with regard to occupational health & safety by regulatory bodies such as OSHA, ANSI and CSA, which in turn influence the personal protective & general safety equipment market. These are considered as drivers for the North American personal protective & general safety equipment market as they have been directing employers from various industries in the region to adopt personal protective & general safety equipment usage diligently in order to promote personnel safety and health.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global personal protective & general safety equipment market are as follows:

Honeywell

Ansell

3M

DuPont

MSA Safety

Lindstrom

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH Co.

Bekina NV

Cardinal Heath, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: