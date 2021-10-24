Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Sees Promising Growth in 2025

A surge in requirement for effective cooling of consumer electronics appliances through a proper heat dissipation method and increase in demand for power supply devices and utilization of IGBTs drive the growth in the market. However, lower rate of capacity utilization of pin fin heat sink by manufacturers hinders the growth in the market. On the other hand, upsurge in usage of IGBT modules in the automotive sector for HEVs and usage of hybrid pin fin heat sink create new opportunities in the market.

Global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market garnered $799.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, and competitive intelligence.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5292

Asia-Pacific to contribute the largest share & grow fastest

Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the total market share in terms of revenue in 2017 and is estimated to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019–2025. This region offers lucrative opportunities, owing to the presence of major market players, largest manufacturing plants of IGBT-based products, and rise in utilization of devices to optimally use the natural sources of energy. The report also explores regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Torchbearers in the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Apex Microtechnology, Honeywell International Inc., Aavid Thermalloy LLC, CUI Inc., Comair Rotron, Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co. Ltd., Advanced Thermal Solutions, The Brass Forging Company, Allbrass Industrial, and others. These market players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the global market.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5292

A surge in requirement for effective cooling of consumer electronics appliances through a proper heat dissipation method and increase in demand for power supply devices and utilization of IGBTs drive the growth in the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com