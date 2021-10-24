Railway Air Conditioning System Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Trends, Revenue and Future Growth by 2019 – 2026

Railway air conditioning system is used for controlling temperature, ventilation, and humidity in railways. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) systems are used in railways to provide thermal comfort and indoor air quality.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Lloyd Electric Engineering Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. are some of the leading players of the railway air conditioning systems market.

Demand for air conditioning systems in railways has increased significantly. India & China possess highest requirement of air conditioning systems in railways. Further, rise in demand of public transport by the government fuels the market growth. However, mechanical failure and high maintenance cost majorly hinder the growth of the market.

The global railway air conditioning system market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into roof mounted, side mounted, and standalone. Further, on the basis of component, it is classified into compressor, evaporator, drier/receiver and condenser. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Denso Corporation ,Hanon Systems ,Valeo SA, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Eberspaecher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Mahile GmbH, Keihin Corporation are some of the leading key players of the global railway air conditioning systems market.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global railway air conditioning system market.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the market.

Railway Air Conditioning System Market Key Segments:

By Type

Roof mounted

Side mounted

Standalone

By Component

Compressor

Evaporator

Drier/Receiver

Condenser

Key Players

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Lloyd Electric Engineering Limited

Emerson Electric Company

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Valeo SA

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

