Sports Bra Market Research, Key Trends, Share & Future Analysis and Forecast by 2025

According to KD Market Insights, leader of the team that prepared the research, Youth female runner challenges illustrate the shift in the female body at puberty. Before puberty the muscles are strong and sleek, like the male body, but suddenly curves and breasts appear, creating significant body changes that disrupt the ability to run fast. This change requires physiological and psychological adaptation. Containing the body becomes an issue. Sport bras have emerged as a way for females to adjust to those body changes in a way that supports participation in all walks of life. The sports bras offer a freedom that lasts a lifetime. The shipments value of the Sports Bra Market in 2017 at $6.49 million is rising to $21.7 million by 2024. In 2013, shipments of sports bras were $1.975 million representing significant growth. Growth is spurred by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra for all occasions except perhaps the most formal wear.

The vendors in the sports bra industry have invested in high-quality technology and textured materials to develop leading edge absorbency and flexibility of their bras. There are a number of different sports bra designs that can be found in the on-line listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in comfort provided by sports bras has extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras. When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing a physical activity.

Table of Contents:



Abstract: Sports Bra Markets Bring Better Support to All Women 1

Sports Bras Executive Summary 21

Sports Bras Market Driving Forces 21

1. Sports Bras: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Female Runners 24

1.1.1 Respond Quickly To New Opportunities 28

Sports Bras Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Sports Bras Market Driving Forces 30

2.2 Sports Bra Market Shares 33

2.2.1 Sports Bra Competitive Markets 35

2.2.2 Sports Bras Company Market Positioning, Worldwide, 2017 35

2.3 Sports Bra Market Forecasts 37

2.4 Sports Bra Market Segment Analysis 41

2.4.1 Low, Medium, High Impact Sport Bras 43

2.4.2 Low Impact 48

2.4.3 Medium Support 50

2.4.4 High Impact Support 51

2.4.5 Market Analysis by Applications 52

2.4.6 Specialty Stores 52

2.4.7 E-commerce 52

2.5 Bra Market / Underwear Market 53

2.6 Sports Bra Prices 54

2.6.1 Nike 54

2.6.2 Lorna Jane Sports Bra Prices 64

2.7 Sports Bra Regional Analysis 65

2.7.1 Sports Bra US Regional Analysis 69

2.7.2 UK 69

2.7.3 Adidas Regional Revenue Growth 70

2.7.4 India 71 Sports Bras Product Description

3.1 Manufacturing Capacity 72 Sports Bras Research and Technology

4.1 When Women Are Exercising 73

4.2 Retailers Cater To Fitness-Focused Women 74

4.3 Victoria Secret Sports Bra 75 Sports Bras Company Profiles

5.1 Adidas 78

5.1.1 Adidas Sports Bras 80

5.1.2 Adidas Revenue 82

5.2 Aimer 84

5.2.1 Amir Singapore Brands 85

5.3 Anita 88

5.3.1 Anita Family Company 91

5.3.2 Anita Year-Long Campaign Showcasing 130 Women 92

5.3.3 Anita Revenue 92

5.4 Anta 93

5.4.1 Anta Chinese Sportswear 93

5.4.2 Anta The Sports Science Laboratory 94

5.4.3 Anta Revenue 94

5.5 Asics 94

5.5.1 Asics Institute in Kobe, Studying, Analyzing, Testing 98

5.5.2 ASICS Revenue 99

5.5.3 Asics Second Priority China 103

5.5.4 Asics Digital Commerce And Marketing 104

5.6 Berkshire Hathaway / Brooks Sports 105

5.6.1 Brooks Sports Revenue 107

5.7 Columbia Sportswear 107

5.7.1 Columbia Seasonality and Variability of Business 108

5.7.2 Columbia Manufacturing Planning 108

5.7.3 Columbia Revenue 110

5.8 Cosmo Lady 111

5.9 Decathlon 112

5.9.1 Decathlon Revenue 112

5.10 Fast Retailing 113

5.11 Gap 114

5.12 Hanes 114

5.12.1 Hanesbrands Revenue 115

5.12.2 Hanesbrands Sports Bra 116

5.12.3 Champion 117

5.12.4 Champion Revenue 120

5.13 L Brands 120

5.13.1 L Brands Revenue 120

5.13.2 L Brands Stores 122

5.14 Li-Ning 123

5.14.1 Li-Ning Revenue 126

5.15 Lorna Jane 127

5.15.1 Lorna Jane Revenue 128

5.16 Lululemon Athletica 129

5.16.1 Lululemon Athletica Revenue 129

5.17 New Balance 133

5.17.1 New Balance Running & Sports Bras 135

5.17.2 New Balance Revenue 136

5.17.3 New Balance Manufacturing 137

5.18 Nike 138

5.18.1 Nike Revenue 143

5.19 Puma 143

5.19.1 Puma Revenue 144

5.20 Reebok 145

5.20.1 Reebok Revenue 148

5.21 Triumph 148

5.21.1 Triumph International 155

5.22 Under Armour 155

5.22.1 Under Armour Sports Business 157

5.22.2 Under Armour Regional Segment Revenue 158

5.22.3 Under Armour Speed of Development and Manufacturing 162

5.23 VF Vanity Fair 163

5.23.1 VF Revenue 165

5.24 Wacoal 166

5.24.1 Wacoal Fit Consultants 169

6 Sports Bra Detailed Regional and Segment Analysis

6.1 Americas 172

6.2 Europe 176

6.3 China 178

6.4 India 181

6.5 Japan 183

6.6 Southeast Asia 185

6.7 Korea 187

6.8 Sports Bra Market Participants 188

Continue…



