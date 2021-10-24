Surface Treatment Equipment Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2016-2026

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Introduction

Surface treatment is a method of cleaning or washing and purifying the surface of any product in order to remove all physical impurities before any engineering is done on it. The surface treatment process is also known as post-processing process, because this process is usually done after the production and manufacturing of the products. Surface treatment plays a vital role in the function and life as well as the appearance of the product. By surface treatment, a thin layer on the surface of the product itself is affected or the addition of a thin layer on the surface of the product is introduced. Surface treatment process can be carried on both metal as well as plastic products for the prolonged and persistent quality. There are several surface treatment processes with varied applications such as,

Improve the wear resistance

Improving the corrosion resistance

Improving aesthetics

Improving hardness

Controlling friction, improving lubrication

Equipment used for surface treatment have enormous value in the global market and are playing a key role in almost all industrial sectors. These surface treatment equipment have its application in all industries due to increasing demands for the aesthetic, clean and long-lasting products globally. The market is expected to expand globally as there are various processes for the surface treatment which are widely known to the industrial personnel and manufacturers. The regulations from the government authorities on the over use of water and electricity during the process slowdown the market growth to an extent. Pre-treatment is a necessity before the surface treatment process initializes, and hence an additional cost is to be expended by the manufacturers. Nevertheless, some processes are cheaper and the quality achieved for the product is superlative. Several tests and research studies are being carried on products to check if these surface treatment equipment can be used in more effective and cheaper ways.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Dynamics

Surface treatment equipment market has been already in great demand in the western countries and is one of the key contributors for the growth of various industries and manufacturing units worldwide. Regions like North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expanding their stronghold in the surface treatment equipment market. In developing economies like Asia Pacific region, the market for the surface treatment equipment is estimated to increase as the industrialization is on higher and emerging side. However, the surface treatment equipment market will always be dependent on the industries and plants as the market cannot survive on its own. The automotive and the aerospace industries are the target industries for the surface treatment equipment market. Nevertheless in these economies, the consumers and manufacturers are becoming smart and tech-savvy, hence in the forecast period, there will be an upward growth for the surface treatment equipment market. A key driver for the surface treatment equipment market is that, there has been a strong move by the industries to switch to chemicals which are eco-friendly and stable in nature. The use of eco-products are acting as catalysts for the growth of the surface treatment equipment market.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Segmentation

Surface treatment equipment market can be segmented based on surface type, product type, process type and end use:

By Surface type, it can be segmented as:

Metals

Plastic

Others (Printed Circuit Breaker [PCB], Wood, Rubber etc.)

By Product type, it can be segmented as:

Plasma Treatment

Corona Treatment

By Process type, it can be segmented as:

Electroplating

Electro less Plating

Chemical

Anodic

Others (Galvanic Process)

By End Use, it can be segmented as:

Automobile

Construction

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Electricals & electronics

Others (Jewelry, FMCG etc.)

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global surface treatment equipment market can be divided into seven different geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. It is expected that the urban industries will be influenced by the surface treatment equipment market in the forecast period. Presence of various multinationals in the North America, Europe and APAC is been driving the surface treatment equipment market and is expected to expand in the forecast period. The various applications of surface treatment equipment is a boon to the market as it can be used in many industries doing the same task so consistently. The consumer’s awareness of using cleaner and aesthetically enhanced products have been increased considerably, thus the market for the surface treatment equipment is foreboded to rise and become more prominent for these end use industries.

Economies in the APAC region will note an increase in the surface treatment equipment market as industrialization is growing at a healthy pace and new startups are emerging in this region. Hence analyzing the above reasons, the global market for the surface treatment equipment will witness a positive growth in the forecast period.

Surface Treatment Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants are as follows, Jebsen Industrial Technology Co. Ltd. & Jebsen Industrial (China) Co. Ltd, Diener electronic GmbH Co. KG, Corotec Corporation, Pillar Technologies, Plasma Etch, Inc, Kalwar Group, Trelsa Sistemas S.A., RELYON PLASMA GMBH, AcXys Technologies, Alliance Concept, Arcotec GmbH, Tantec, Arzuffi SRL, Europlasma NV, Plasmatreat, bdtronic, MARTIGNONI ELETTROTECNICA, Nordson MARCH among others.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Overview

Zinc is an essential mineral for one’s mental and physical well-being through helping in simple cellular function, and therefore, in the proper functioning of the reproductive organs. Zinc also aids to deter common skin irritations and strengthen the immune system. Zinc cannot be easily absorbed by the body without being attached to other substances, due to which supplemental zinc in the form of inorganic and non-chelated chemical is available. Zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, and zinc chloride are the common commercial inorganic zinc chemicals, which are majorly used in ointments for minor skin conditions such as burn and irritation. Due to its variety of functions, zinc oxide also finds its application in transparent transistor, heat dissipation, LED, transparent conductive layer for solar cells, thermoelectric conversion, etc. Zinc oxide, being majorly consumed over zinc sulphate and zinc chloride, is utilized in vehicle tires for better handling, durability and greater safety. Automotive and production of ceramics, glass and tiles are the important applications where inorganic zinc chemicals find its usage. The demand pattern of inorganic zinc chemicals is highly dependent upon its end use industries, and their market is expected to register a steady growth over the forecast period 2016–2026.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growing use of zinc oxide in sunscreens due to its features such as high blocking of dangerous ultraviolet radiations from the sun is expected to have a positive impact global inorganic zinc chemicals market. Furthermore, high utilization of these zinc chemicals as food additives and in other supplements to provide proper nutrients for the body are expected to boost the growth of global inorganic zinc chemicals market in the coming years. Strong demand for inorganic zinc chemicals in pharmaceutical industry owing to their use in lotions and to help treat skin problems may drive the growth of global inorganic zinc chemicals market. Moreover, zinc chloride batteries have capacity around 50% higher than carbon zinc batteries, other than this, zinc chloride batteries are less likely to leak than carbon batteries and can deliver more current, which is further expected to support the overall market growth of the global inorganic zinc chemicals market.

However, there are certain challenges to the overall market growth of the global inorganic zinc chemicals market. The exposure to zinc oxide can cause humans a flu-like illness, which can last for a day or two with symptoms such as headache, cough or metallic taste in mouth. Furthermore, patients using nasal sprays containing zinc are likely to lose sense of smells, and large doses of zinc sulphate may cause side effects such as vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Utmost care is required to be taken while dealing with inorganic zinc chemicals based on their applications and quantity of dosage.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Out of the many ways by which the inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented is based on the product type and end use industry. On the basis of product type, global inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented as zinc oxide, zinc sulphate and zinc chloride. On the basis of end-use industry, global inorganic zinc chemicals market can be segmented as automotive, construction materials, food, pharmaceutical and others (lubricants, sealants, etc.).

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to be a significant market for inorganic zinc chemicals owing to strong regional pharmaceutical industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to the high demand from the automotive industry and growing pharmaceutical industry. Other than this, Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to show steady growth in the global inorganic zinc chemicals market over the forecast period.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global inorganic zinc chemicals market include:

RUBAMIN

ZINC OXIDE LLC

Hakusuitech Co., Ltd.

S. Zinc

Zinchem

Votorantim Group.

BrüggemannGruppe

Horsehead Holding LLC

TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.

Zinc Nacional S.A.

Uttam Industries

