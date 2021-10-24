Thermal Lamination Films Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024

Report Title: – Global Thermal Lamination Films Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024.

This report studies the Thermal Lamination Films market, Thermal lamination film is a decorative film that has been extrusion coated with a thermal adhesive, low temperature melting resin or EVA (Ethylene Viny Acetate), so that a heated lamination nip roll will activate the adhesive layer causing the film to adhere to a printed paper surface. The decorative film can be a biaxially oriented polypropylene film (OPP), a biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate film (PET), or a bixially oriented nylon-6 film (Nylon). The decorative film can also be glossy, matte finish, or have a special modified surface for foil stamping or special adhesives such as those used in making case bound books., .

BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

Others

Industrial Printing

Commercial Printing

Others

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Lamination Films Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Thermal Lamination Films, with sales, revenue, and price of Thermal Lamination Films, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Thermal Lamination Films, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Thermal Lamination Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Lamination Films sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

