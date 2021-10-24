Workplace Transformation Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 18.7% and Forecast to 2021
Demographics in the workplace are changing globally. The average age of knowledge workers has reduced significantly. Next-generation employees are young and extremely tech savvy. This changing employee landscape is prompting IT managers to adopt futuristic work environments. Therefore, organizations are increasingly shifting toward newer technologies in the workplace to enhance productivity.
In today’s competitive world, human resources add to the intellectual capital in the workplace. Therefore, building employee value has become a necessity. Development of innovative technologies is one of the key factors responsible for workplace transformation. Increasing Internet penetration, along with increasing mobile communication, is also driving the change in workplace environment.
Workplace transformation services include modernization of the workplace, including upgrades and migration, and virtual desktop implementation services.
The analysts forecast the global workplace transformation services market to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The global workplace transformation services market is segmented based on technology and geography.
The report, Global Workplace Transformation Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the Global Workplace Transformation Services market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Atos
• HCL Technologies
• HP
• IBM
• Unisys
Other prominent vendors
• Capgemini
• CGI
• Cognizant
• CompuCom
• CSC
• Dell
• Fujitsu
• IGATE
• Infosys
• L&T Infotech
• NTT Data
Market driver
• Shift toward virtual workspace
Market driver
• Shift toward virtual workspace
Market challenge
• Concerns related to data security
Market challenge
• Concerns related to data security
Market trend
• Emergence of SMAC technologies
Market trend
• Emergence of SMAC technologies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
Market segmentation by technology
Enterprise mobility services
Software licensing management services
Unified communication and collaboration services
DaaS
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market segmentation by geography 2014
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor analysis 2014
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
Atos
HCL
HP
IBM
Unisys
..…..Continued
