2019 Cryocooler Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

2019 Cryocooler Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Press Release

Cryocooler

The Cryocooler Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cryocooler market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

  • The cryocooler market is expected to record a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2019-2024. There are primarily five types of common cryocooler, each with different operating principles, but all rely on compression and expansion of gas to bring about temperature changes.
  • – Cryocoolers are used extensively in defense applications, majorly for the cooling of infrared focal planes. Quite specifically, cryocoolers are typically used to cool intrinsic semiconductor type focal planes for mid-wave infrared (nominally 3 to 5-micron wavelength) and longwave infrared (nominally 9 to 12 micron) sensors.
  • – A significant number of improvements to cryocoolers have occurred in the past two decades, which in turn has allowed many more applications of cryogenics to flourish and find their way into the marketplace.
  • – Cooling of infrared and visible cameras continue to provide opportunities for small cryocoolers. While the recent years have witnessed a shift from cooled to un-cooled IR cameras, a market remains for high-performance infrared imagers cooled by small Stirling cycle cryocoolers.
  • – One of the significant developments in cryocooler design in the use of rare-earth materials as regenerator matrix materials. These materials exhibit large peaks in specific heat in the 4K to 20K range and result in good regenerator performance at these temperatures.

    Top Players Are:

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited
  • Sunpower Inc. (Ametek Inc.)
  • Ricor Cryogenic & Vacuum System
  • Brooks Automation Inc.
  • Cryomech Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Janis Research Company LLC
  • Advanced Research Systems Inc.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The cryocooler is a device that provides active cooling of something down to cryogenic temperatures. As per the Cryogenic Society of America Inc., a cryogenic cooler or a cryocooler is designed to allow active cooling at temperatures of about -150 degrees Celsius or colder. They use the flow of gas inside closed tubes which absorb the temperature and radiate it outside. The device generally uses Helium, hydrogen or a mixture of gases of this purpose.

    Key Market Trends:

    Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

    – In the healthcare sector, increasing demand for cryocoolers is attributed to its extensive utilization in proton therapy, MRI systems, cryosurgery, and liquefaction of oxygen in hospitals. Proton therapy is a kind of particle therapy that directs proton beams at cancer cells with precision. Many high-powered magnets used in proton therapy are superconducting magnets and needs to be cooled to liquid helium temperatures, using cryocoolers.
    – Cancer is one of the deadly diseases claiming lives across the world. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people died from the disease. Many cancer treatment centers and hospitals are investing in, or consider investing in this life-saving technology. This, in turn, is expected to impact the market demand over the forecast period.

    North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

    – North America is one among the leading regions when it comes to medical research, health care market innovations, and world-class care. The growing number of cancer cases is one of the significant factors expected to impact the market studied in the region. In Canada, an estimated 206,200 new cases of cancer and 80,800 deaths from cancer occurred in 2017, as per the Canadian Cancer Society. Thus, to cure this, proton therapy is being adopted in the region. Companies such as CDL Laboratories announced a USD 70 million investment to build a proton therapy cancer treatment centre in Montreal.
    – Cryocoolers are also used for satellite monitoring and missile guidance in the military sector. The United States Navy’s aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford has been installed with cryocooler technology.

    Vital Pointers Counted:

    • Product consumption patterns
    • Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry
    • Market share which every region holds
    • Consumption market share across the geographies
    • Product consumption growth rate
    • Geographical consumption rate

