2019 Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

The Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector is Expected to Show Significant Growth

– The retail industry is a fast-growing and highly competitive segment. This sector deals with a wide range of products, which have specific requirements regarding the processing of the order.

– In the United States, retail sales have been witnessing significant and consistent growth over the past few years. This industry is seeking effective solutions to increase efficiency. Moreover, the sector is investing highly on the supply chain, so as to remain competitive and gain an edge over the competitors.

– In order to increase profit margins, retailers need to monitor transportation activities on a regular basis, including meeting compliance and controlling costs.

– Effective transportation management helps in improving consistency and control, throughout the retail enterprise. With real-time visibility for shipping processes, retailers can precisely refine transportation planning, regulate volume shipping, and forecast demand.

North America is Expected to Hold the largest Market Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. It is further expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially for the development and implementation of new technologies. The industrial sector is growing steadily, in line with the increasing influence of the internet, regarding the sales of industrial goods.

– The expansion of US oil production and changes in the location of oil production have increased the use of various transportation modes, to move the oil to refineries and terminals. Although pipelines continue to be the predominant mode for moving oil, the prominence of water transportation has been increasing substantially, in recent years.

– Besides, reduced trade barriers have increased the need for information on transportation infrastructure and services within various countries in North America, such as Canada and the United States. Two key initiatives, the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement, and the subsequent North American Free Trade Agreement, were significant indicators for the liberalization of trade in goods and services, between these countries.

Vital Pointers Counted:

Product consumption patterns

Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry

Market share which every region holds

Consumption market share across the geographies

Product consumption growth rate

Geographical consumption rate

Detailed TOC of Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Volume of Cargo

4.5.2 Establishment of New Ports in Developing Countries

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Stringent Emission Laws and Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Oil and Gas

5.2.3 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.2.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.5 Chemical

5.2.6 Construction

5.2.7 Healthcare

5.2.8 Food and Beverage

5.2.9 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

6.1.3 Accenture PLC

6.1.4 Veson Nautical Corporation

6.1.5 DNV GL (GL Maritime Software GMBH

6.1.6 Aljex Software Inc.

6.1.7 Descartes Systems Group

6.1.8 HighJump Software Inc

6.1.9 Trans-i Technologies Inc

6.1.10 Bass Software Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

