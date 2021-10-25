3D Printing Metals Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

3D Printing Metals Market report 2019 is devised after comprehensive analysis of Various Significant market factors like Market Opportunities, Market Trends, Market Challenges, Market Size. 3D Printing Metals Market report 2019 contains strategically important data like CAGR value, working capital, enterprise value & book value of leading companies for various stakeholders and business decision makers like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Managers, Directors, Presidents to gain understanding of the 3D Printing Metals Industry. 3D Printing Metals Market report provides Forecast for the period 2019-2025 along with the growth opportunities for the new entrants.

Metal 3D printing has been widely adopted by the aerospace & defense industry across major regions. Titanium and its alloys are mainly used in aerospace engineering applications such as manufacturing of engine components as they offer high strength, are lightweight, and provide superior resistance to corrosion. Due to bio-compatibility, they are also used in biomedical applications such as orthopedic and dental implants as well as artificial knee and hip replacement surgeries. Titanium metal offers greater durability in terms of speed, accessibility, and affordability and is thus preferred in metal 3D printing activities for critical applications.

North America dominated the market share and is expected to display CAGR over 30% in terms of revenue. The presence of bigger companies that can afford 3D printing technology and early adoption of the technology are expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing metals market across the region.

Recent changes in the policies across the U.S. is expected to be favorable for 3D printable material growth. Policies to increase investment in defense and manufacturing sector are likely to fuel the demand of the market. Increase of R&D in the market across the region is further expected to drive the product development.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, driven by rapidly growing manufacturing sector and high economic development in China, India, and South East Asian countries. However, high initial capital to adopt the technology is likely to restrain demand for 3D printing metal markets.

China is expected to record high growth in utilizing the technology in the automotive industry. The economy being one of the largest manufacturers of automotive is likely to support the development of the product. Favorable government regulations are expected to bolster the market further across the economy.

Global 3D Printing Metals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This industry study presents the global 3D Printing Metals market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The 3D Printing Metals production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

Prominent Vendors in 3D Printing Metals Market : Arcam AB,ExOne GMBH,3D Systems Corporation,Materialise NV,Renishaw PLC,Hoganas AB,Voxeljet AG,Carpenter Technology Corporation,Equispheres, GKN PLC,Sandvik AB,PLW Technology,Optomec Inc,Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems,Concept Laser GmbH.

Titanium

Nickel

Textiles

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Further in the report, the 3D Printing Metals market is observed for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In extension with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The 3D Printing Metals Market consumption for major regions is given.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Metals:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.