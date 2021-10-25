Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

Press Release

Automotive Digital Mapping

The Automotive Digital Mapping Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Digital Mapping market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

  • The automotive digital mapping market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.75%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. Digital maps have been used extensively in recent times for various location-enabled applications, such as Google Earth, Google Maps, and Foursquare. The technology, however, is mainly recognized and used in GPS satellite networks, which form a significant component of the standard automotive navigation systems.
  • – The increasing adoption of connected cars and the rapid deployment of high-speed communication networks across geographies is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.
  • – Also, the machine-to-machine (M2M) platform consolidation is leading to increased revenues due to the low initial investment. The use of LBS technology (in coordination with digital maps) in business operations pertaining to logistics and the automotive industry is increasing considerably.
  • – The deployment of long-term evolution (4GLTE) technologies in the automotive sector is a major reason for the increased adoption of IoT solutions, since, the sector has been witnessing a growing trend in favor of intelligent cars and transport systems, which use the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enhance safety and functionality in vehicles with complete in-built systems.

    Top Players Are:

  • Google LLC
  • Apple Inc.
  • Micello Inc.
  • HERE Technologies
  • TomTom N.V.
  • ARC Aerial Imaging Inc.
  • Mapquest Inc.
  • ESRI Inc.
  • MiTAC Holdings Corporation
  • Nearmap Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The automotive industry has been at the forefront of innovation and has been proactively adopting technology to provide an enhanced experience to the end-user. Digital mapping as the process in the collection of data is compiled to produce maps, in the form of virtual images, which accurately represent a particular geographical area, major roads, rivers, and important landmarks, such as airports, tourist attractions, and hospitals in and around the region. The digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate distances between different places.

    Key Market Trends:

    Solution Component is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

    – The increasing use of cloud-based solutions by content providers is supporting the automotive digital mapping market.
    – The increase in demand for digital signage solutions among consumers is responsible for the adoption of M2M products and services in the business transport segments.
    – Moreover, strategic alliances between mobile operators, hardware providers, map providers, and application developers are boosting the revenue of the automotive digital mapping market.
    – There is an increase in the market penetration of integrated telematics in the Americas, particularly in the United States, due to a rise in demand for smartphones and regulations for safety.

    The United States is Expected to Have Significant Market Share

    – The improved precision by the usage of GPS systems is leading to increasing reliance on GPS systems. This, coupled with the increasing number of autonomous vehicles and defense spending are the major reasons for the high adoption of these systems in the United States.
    – The United States is leading the world, in terms of the adoption of autonomous vehicles. This growth is majorly attributable to the presence of technology giants, such as Tesla Motors, Ford Motor Company, GeneraMotorsrs, and Chrysler, across the region.
    – The demand for connected cars in these countries is increasing due to technology-savvy customers, increased spending on connectivity technologies, and the major presence of tech base in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California, United States, is propelling the growth of luxury cars featuring advanced connectivity solutions.

    Vital Pointers Counted:

    • Product consumption patterns
    • Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry
    • Market share which every region holds
    • Consumption market share across the geographies
    • Product consumption growth rate
    • Geographical consumption rate

    Detailed TOC of Automotive Digital Mapping Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growth in the Number of Connected Cars
    4.3.2 Increase in the Use of 3D Platforms
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Legal Challenges for Safegauring Privacy and Security
    4.4.2 Lack of In-house Expertise
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.6 Technology Snapshot
    4.6.1 GIS
    4.6.2 LiDAR
    4.6.3 Digital Orthophotography
    4.6.4 Aerial Photography

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Component
    5.1.1 Solutions
    5.1.2 Services
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Autonomous Cars
    5.2.2 Fleet Management
    5.2.3 Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Google LLC
    6.1.2 Apple Inc.
    6.1.3 Micello Inc.
    6.1.4 HERE Technologies
    6.1.5 TomTom N.V.
    6.1.6 ARC Aerial Imaging Inc.
    6.1.7 Mapquest Inc.
    6.1.8 ESRI Inc.
    6.1.9 MiTAC Holdings Corporation
    6.1.10 Nearmap Ltd.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

