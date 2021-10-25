Avocado Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Avocado

The Avocado report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Market Overview:

  • The global consumption of avocado was USD 9.29 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.03%. Avocados contain vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, including 25 essential nutrients. It also contains phytochemicals, like beta-sitosterol and antioxidants, like lycopene and beta-carotene. The essential nutrients are increasing the demand for the fruit, globally, and therefore acts as a major driving force behind the growth of the avocado market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Avocados contain vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, including 25 essential nutrients. Avocado peel contains the maximum concentration of avocados. The market studied for this report consists of avocados traded both domestically and internationally. It does not include processed products manufactured using avocado.

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand for Avocados in China

    The demand for avocado has been increasing in China, which is directly linked to the increase in imports of avocados into the country. In 2017, China imported 22% more than the previous year. China’s major import of avocados comes from Chile, Mexico, and Peru. The three countries enjoy favorable terms of trade with China. Moreover, the market in China has great potential to grow, but it requires considerable promotion.

    The United States Avocado Market

    Avocado is mainly produced in California, Florida, and Hawaii in the United States. California accounts for 95% of the production in the United States. The California Hass avocado on an average weighs about six ounces (170 grams). Cold-hardy varieties of avocado are grown in the Gainesville region of Florida. These can be grown only in tropical or sub-tropical climates, as avocado trees cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. The avocado production in the United States is heavily impacted by weather conditions and hence, shows yearly variations. Avocado has a large number of varieties, and Hass is the most popular one available in the United States. Few varieties of avocados are also grown during the winter season.

