Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019: Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2019 And Global Industry Forecast to 2024

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Are: Fibrant,BASF,Sinopec,UBE,CPDC,AdvanSix,Capro,Lanxess,Hengyi,DOMO Chemicals,Shandong Haili Chemical,Hongye Group,Sumitomo Chemical,KuibyshevAzot,Fujian Tianchen,Luxi Chemical,Grodno Khimvolokno,Grupa Azoty,GSFC,Alpek.

market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.,

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment by Type covers:

Solid Type

Liquid Type Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin