Data Loss Prevention Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

The Data Loss Prevention report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Witness Significant Growth

– The technological advancement in components such as sensors and their application in healthcare is opening doors for the adoption of industry 4.0 and data analytics. Hence, digital transformation is taking place rapidly.

– According to a survey by HIMSS, 60% of the healthcare organizations use the cloud for backup and data recovery. Also, 51% are using the cloud for its core clinical operations and data.

– Therefore, health-related data are moving more and more from paper to electronic records, determining changes in how healthcare organizations processing healthcare records are managing and protecting the confidential data today. This has resulted in an increase in electronic health/medical records which will require data loss prevention.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– The dominance of North America in the market studied can be attributed to the early and robust adoption of Big Data and cloud technologies. However, the region has an advanced infrastructure capability, thus leading to the most significant revenue generation, in the market studied.

– In 2018, 1,244 data breach incidences were recorded only in the United States with 446.52 million records exposed (126% rise from the previous year). The rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the need to protect data are boosting the demand for DLP (data loss prevention) solutions, across various businesses.

– Moreover, the enactment of stringent government initiatives to enhance the security of customer information is projected to boost the growth of the North American segment, over the forecast period.

– The US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to the patient health information, and states such as Massachusetts have enacted the rules covering all companies that hold personally identifiable information of the state residents.

Detailed TOC of Data Loss Prevention Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks Across the Globe

4.2.2 Increasing Compliance and Regulatory Demands

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Network DLP

5.2.2 Endpoint DLP

5.2.3 Datacenter/Storage-based DLP

5.2.4 Cloud DLP

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Retail and Logistics

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Symantec Corporation

6.1.2 CA Technologies

6.1.3 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.4 GTB Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Digital Guardian, Inc.

6.1.7 Forcepoint LLC

6.1.8 McAfee LLC

6.1.9 Zecurion

6.1.10 Absolute Software Corporation

6.1.11 Proofpoint, Inc.

6.1.12 Gemalto N.V.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

