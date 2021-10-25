ELiquids and eJuice in India Market 2019 – Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Description:-

eLiquids can be categorized into eJuice, eCigarettes, eFluids, vaporizer cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS), and eCigs. The eCigarettes are considered as an alternative to real cigarettes with no tobacco and is powered by a battery device that emits a flavored fog (nicotine is required if the user prefers it) when inhaled. In India, eCigarette business is in initial stage as consumers are starting to switch from traditional cigarette to eCigarette, which are considered healthier – hence eCigarette is becoming popular among the end-users. Additionally, eLiquids are 95% less harmful than a normal cigarette.

Market Analysis: According to Infoholic Research, the “Indian eLiquid and eJuice Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 54.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The increasing young population, changing consumer lifestyle, changing demands, and spending activities have led the demand for eLiquid and eJuice in India. In addition, the development of innovative products with extra features helps to improve the customer satisfaction and increase the customer base as customers are demanding for various flavour products and they are ready to spend money. The Indian eLiquid and eJuice market is analyzed by types – pre-filled eLiquid and bottled eLiquid; distribution channels – online, offline (retail), and others; demography – age group and sex; and location – tier 1 cities, and tier 2 cities.

Product Analysis: Pre-filled eLiquid is expected to reach $1,095.3 million by 2022 due to the growing demand for pre-filled eLiquid products in the market. In addition, the users often prefer refillable or replaceable eLiquid. The tier 1 cities segment is expected to play a major role in the market growth. The smokers in the age group of 24-45 years are primarily targeted by the eCigarette players.

Key Players: The eLiquid and eJuice market in India is expected to grow and value chain players are continuing to expand, bringing new innovative products, and rising M&A activities to gain the revenue in this market. Some of the players included in the report are ITC Limited, Japan Tobacco Inc., Altria Group Inc., Godfrey Philips India Ltd., Reynolds American Inc., and Foschia (R.R. Chemicals).

