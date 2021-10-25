Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market 2019-2025: IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel, Google

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market by solution (business intelligence, customer management, sales & marketing), service (professional, managed), deployment, industry vertical (retail, healthcare, automotive, aerospace); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global enterprise artificial intelligence market include:

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, LLC (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Wipro Technologies (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of solution, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Business Intelligence

• Customer Management

• Sales & Marketing

On the basis of service, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Professional

• Managed