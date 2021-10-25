Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (Fd-Soi) Technology Market Report 2019 Analysis, Top Key Players, Major Regions, Share, Size in Semiconductor, Electronic Systems and Devices sector

Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (Fd-Soi) Technology Market research report is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (Fd-Soi) Technologys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Semiconductor, Electronic Systems and Devices sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology

Fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) is a planar process technology that provides an ideal platform for the development of planner transistor architecture on a SOI substrate. FD-SOI helps in delivering low power, improved performance, and reduced silicon geometries. The FD-SOI technology is based on two innovations: an ultra-thin insulator layer known as buried oxide, which is placed at the top of the silicon base, and a thin layer of silicon, which is used for creating a transistor channel. Owing to this thin layer, the doping of the channel is removed. This means that the impurity atoms that lie in the semiconductor are completely removed, making it fully depleted. The combination of these two innovations is called the ultra-thin body and buried oxide (UTBB)-FD-SOI technology. The FD-SOI structure has evolved from the bulk CMOS process. The FD-SOI technology helps in providing a balance between cost, digital performance, power consumption, and mixed-signal compatibility.

Industry analysts forecast the global fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 43.37% during the period 2019-2023.



Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (Fd-Soi) Technology Market top manufacturers namely GLOBALFOUNDRIES, SAMSUNG, STMicroelectronics, SOITEC, Dream Chip Technologies, INVECAS, and VERISILICON are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

