Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2019| Development and Trends Forecasts Report and Global Industry Forecast to 2024

Adhesive Tapes Market report 2019 provides an analysis of the market trends, market drivers. The report introduced market size of various segments and their growth aspects together with growth trends. This report focuses on Professional Adhesive Tapes Market 2019-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Top manufacturers/Key players of Adhesive Tapes Market: 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive.

The market for Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 77700 million US$ in 2024, from 54200 million US$ in 2019, according to a GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Overview of the Adhesive Tapes Market: –

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Type covers:

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging