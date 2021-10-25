Global Banana Flakes Market Dynamics, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends and Drivers Forecast Period 2019 to 2025

Banana Flakes Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Banana Flakes

A banana is an edible fruit – botanically a berry – produced by several kinds of large herbaceous flowering plants in the genus Musa. In some countries, bananas used for cooking may be called plantains, distinguishing them from dessert bananas. The fruit is variable in size, color, and firmness, but is usually elongated and curved, with soft flesh rich in starch covered with a rind, which may be green, yellow, red, purple, or brown when ripe.

In terms of types, conventional sourced banana flake segement has the biggest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the leading position and see a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecasting period.

The global Banana Flakes market was 940 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Banana Flakes Market Leading Players:

Bardakci Group

Diana Foods

Ingredient

Van Drunen Farms

Orchard Valley Foods Limited

Z Naturals

Rabeler Fruchtchips

Johs.Thoms

Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Household

Food & Beverage Industry