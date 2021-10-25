Global Bromine Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, And Global Industry Forecast to 2024

The utility of Bromine most trending focusses in currently Chemical & Material industry. Bromine Market report 2019 provides an unbiased and full analysis of the on-going trends, high growing areas, market drivers. The Bromine Market report firstly introduced market size of various segments and their growth aspects together with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Bromine Market 2019-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of Bromine Market Are: ICL,Albemarle,Chemtura Corporation,Jordan Bromine Company (JBC),Tosoh,Solaris Chemtech (SCIL),Perekop Bromine,Yuyuan Group,Haiwang Chemical,Haihua Group,Haoyuan Group,Dadi Salt Chemical Group,Longwei Industrial,Chengyuan Salt Chemical,Weifang Zhongfa Chemical,Lubei Chemical,Runke Chemical. And More……

market for Bromine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Bromine (Br2) is a reddish brown liquid that gives off dark red, highly corrosive fumes having a sharp, penetrating odor. It is indispensable raw material for inorganic pharmaceuticals, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicine. It is also the base ingredient used in the manufacturing of hydrobromic acid (HBr) which is further utilized as a raw material for organic intermediates and medicines including lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brines, or as the by -product brines of potash recovery.

Seawater Method

Brine Water Method

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment